Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104

TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score 23 points to help Toronto extend its home winning streak to four. The Raptors are 6-1 at home this season. Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Thad Young 12. Anunoby shot 13 for 18, matching his career high for field goals. Miami’s Max Strus scored 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 against his former team.

