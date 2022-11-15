Rolovich sues Washington St over firing for refusing vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit filed in Whitman County Superior Court names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. The Democratic governor had required that state employees get vaccinated or receive a specific exemption to keep their jobs. Rolovich contends school officials were hostile when he sought a religious exemption and fired him. The university says the lawsuit is without merit.

