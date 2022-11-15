PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 21 points, Clark Slajchert added 16 and Pennsylvania beat Drexel 64-59. Lucas Monroe grabbed 11 rebounds for Penn. Amari Williams led Drexel with 20 points and seven rebounds.

