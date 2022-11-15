Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered this season. But who could blame him for wanting to commemorate his breakthrough performance in style? Watson had his first three career touchdown catches in the Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He did the backflip in the end zone after the first one. He isn’t saying whether he will make that a one-time thing or a regular part of his touchdown celebrations.

