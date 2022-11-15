Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after trading up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. The Packers also released running back/kick returner Kylin Hill. The Packers had taken both players in the 2021 draft. Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85. They took Hill in the seventh round. Rodgers fumbled a punt return Sunday to set up a Dallas touchdown in the Packers’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

