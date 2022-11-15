Montero, Astros finalize $34.5 million, 3-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games and a $250,000 bonus in any season he has 30 games finished. Montero had a career-low 2.37 ERA, going 5-2 with 14 saves, 73 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 games. He was acquired from Seattle before the 2021 trade deadline.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.