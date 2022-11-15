Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference rivals Tennessee and LSU are at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the SEC appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall. USC, the Pac-12′s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh.

