FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Amari Davis had 19 points in Wright State’s 80-71 victory against Bowling Green. Davis had seven rebounds for the Raiders. The Falcons were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.