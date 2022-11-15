AP source: Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York.

