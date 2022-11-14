River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis says he will replace Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis has been running Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo has won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores. He’s stepping down after eight years in charge. Demichelis started his professional career at River in 2000. Three years later, he went to Bayern. There he won four Bundesligas. He was a defender for Argentina in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.