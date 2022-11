BOSTON (AP) — Otto Landrum had 12 points in Boston University’s 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence). Landrum shot 5 of 5 from the field. Josh Zangerle led the way for the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points.

