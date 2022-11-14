Freshman Menifield rallies Washington over Utah Tech 78-67

SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his second start and Washington rallied to beat Utah Tech 78-67. Menifield’s effort helped the Huskies get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Menifield scored 15 in the second half after the Huskies trailed 36-34 at intermission. Tanner Christensen scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half for Utah Tech, which changed its name from Dixie State this season.

