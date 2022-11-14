Charleston Southern dismisses football coach Autry Denson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons at the Championship Subdivision school. Athletic director Jeff Barber said Denson’s contract would not be renewed. Denson went 14-22 in his four years, including 2-8 this year as the Buccaneers ended with a 20-10 loss at North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Barber thanked Denson for his service and effort to the school. Denson was a former Notre Dame running back who coached the position at his alma mater before coming to Charleston Southern prior to the 2019 season. The school said a national search for Denson’s replacement will start immediately.

