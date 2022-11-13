Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle’s Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing with 25.2 seconds remaining. It was Wheeler’s fourth goal of the season. Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken.

