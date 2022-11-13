Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period. Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. Conor Sheary, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots. Charlie Lindgren came and finished with 24 saves. Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the third straight game and remains 13 away from tying Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time.

