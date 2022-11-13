Porter’s 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 126-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six 3-pointers. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic equaled his season high with 14 assists despite not playing the entire fourth quarter, and Jamal Murray added 23 points. Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan didn’t take his first shot until midway through the second quarter but finished with 16 points. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points. The Bulls trailed 43-39 before the Nuggets embarked on a 19-8 run to close out the first half. Andre Drummond became the 52nd center in NBA history and the eighth Bulls center to reach the 10,000-point mark.

