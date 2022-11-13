Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings. He hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, last week against the Jets. Allen had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. He also had missed the previous two practices. If Allen does not get the start Sunday, the Bills will go with journeyman backup Case Keenum.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.