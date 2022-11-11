Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Duquesne 77-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night. The Wildcats played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Sahvir Wheeler returned from a right leg injury and had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Jimmy Clark III scored 11 points for Duquesne.

