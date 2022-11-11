Minnesota shoots past St. Francis Brooklyn, posts 72-54 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 16 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and hot-shooting Minnesota cruised to a 72-54 victory over St. Francis of Brooklyn. Trey Quartlebaum scored at the basket to pull the Terriers within two, 22-20 with under five minutes to play in the first half. Henley answered with a 3-pointer and Ta’lon Cooper turned a three-point play to ignite a 15-6 run to close out the half and take a 37-28 advantage at intermission.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.