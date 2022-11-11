Miami pulls away in second half to beat UNC Greensboro 79-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 19 points and Miami pulled away in the second half to be UNC Greensboro 79-65. Miller sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for Miami (2-0), including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had nine points and Bas Leyte scored eight to guide UNC Greensboro (1-1) to a 34-33 lead at halftime. Miller had 12 points to keep Miami close. Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and the Hurricanes never trailed again. Mikeal Brown-Jones topped the Spartans with 13 points.

