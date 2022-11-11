Maria Fassi delivers career-best 62 to take early LPGA lead

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Maria Fassi has picked a good time for the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career. Fassi had a 62 for an early two-shot lead in the Pelican Women’s Championship. The 24-year-old Mexican star was powerful as ever and combined that with a confident putting stroke. The group two shots behind included Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Hyo-Joo Kim. This is the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour. The leading 60 players qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week. Fassi is at No. 72, so she needs a good week to make it to the finale.

