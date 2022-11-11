Kitley leads No. 13 Virginia Tech women past Bucknell 67-41

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech pulled away from Bucknell for a 67-41 win. Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers on opening night, and Kitley combined for eight points as the Hokies closed the half with a 9-2 run to open a 31-23 lead. Kitley had 12 points, but Virginia Tech only shot 36%. Bucknell stayed close by shooting 48% but only shot 35% in the second half. Cecelia Collins led the Bison (0-2) with 13 points.

