Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game. Austin Crowley hit a 3-pointer for a 54-48 lead with 1:39 remaining and the Golden Eagles were 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to put the Commodores away. Pinckney had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Crowley scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles. Haase made four of his team’s five total 3-pointers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.