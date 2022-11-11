Emoni Bates drops 30, No. 22 Michigan beats E Michigan 88-83

DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines’ 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.

