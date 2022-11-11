Dunn’s late free throw help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws to send Temple past No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night. Temple fans stormed the court in a wild celebration. Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. It didn’t matter. Dunn delivered on the second one. Dunn led the Owls with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21. Caleb Daniels led Villanova with 19 points and Eric Dixon had 18.

