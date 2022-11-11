Carter’s bucket lifts South Carolina over Clemson 60-58

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. had 16 points including a turn-around basket with 0.9 seconds left to lift South Carolina to a 60-58 win over rival Clemson on Friday night. The Tigers rallied from nine-points down in the second half to tie things at 58-all with 7.8 seconds to play. That’s when Carter got the ball down low, dribbled left and floated in the winning shot. Clemson did not get a final shot off in time. PJ Hall had 15 points to lead the Tigers in his first game of the season after two offseason surgeries.

