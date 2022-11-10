Reese sparks Maryland to 71-51 victory over Western Carolina

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sophomore Julian Reese finished with career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Maryland to a 71-51 victory over Western Carolina. Reese sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, picking up his first career double-double. The Terrapins improved to 2-0 under Kevin Willard, who was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22. Jahmir Young added 16 points for Maryland, while Hakim Hart scored 10. The Terrapins shot 44.3% overall but just 10.5% from 3-point range (2 of 19). The Terps had just 10 assists on 27 baskets. Tyzhaun Claude topped the Catamounts (0-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

