Penn State makes 16 3s, rolls past Loyola Maryland 90-65

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Penn State made 16 3-pointers in a 90-65 victory over Loyola Maryland 90-65. Myles Dread made four 3s and Wynter three. The Nittany Lions hit a program-best 18 3-pointers in their season-opening 93-68 win against Winthrop. Dread and Kebba Njie scored 12 points apiece for Penn State (2-0). Seth Lundy added 10 points and Jalen Pickett had 11 assists, two shy of his career high. Wynter, a grad transfer from Drexel, also grabbed four rebounds to reach 500 for his career. Jaylin Andrews scored 23 points for Loyola Maryland (0-2).

