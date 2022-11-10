Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.

Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the AP Top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.