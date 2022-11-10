Mixon’s big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon’s big day just before the bye week might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals’ season as well as own. He certainly revived the team’s confidence as they routed the Panthers to improve to 5-4. Mixon’s frustrating lack of production through eight games had reduced his role in the Bengals offensive plans with inconsistent line play taking part of that blame. Then last Sunday against the Panthers, Mixon averaged 7 yards per carry in rushing for 153 with four touchdowns while adding another 58 receiving yards and a TD catch.

