MATCHDAY: Lyon plays Nice; Borussias meet in Germany

Two Borussias with plenty to prove get the Bundesliga’s 15th round underway when Borussia Dortmund visits Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund’s title challenge is already looking shaky following its 2-0 loss in Wolfsburg on Tuesday and Gladbach is in an even worse predicament after its 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bochum on Wednesday. Gladbach has lost four of its last five games across all competitions. Empoli hosts promoted Cremonese to kick off the final round before Serie A’s break for the World Cup. In the French league Lyon’s mini-revival under coach Laurent will be tested against a Nice side starting to find its form.

