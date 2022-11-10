Maly leads No. 21 Creighton women past South Dakota 74-51

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Morgan Maly matched her career-high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds for her second career double-double and No. 21 Creighton completed a sweep of the Mount Rushmore state with a 74-51 win over South Dakota. The Bluejays, who opened the season with a win at No. 23 South Dakota State, got 16 points from Molly Mogensen. South Dakota led 19-12 after one quarter, but the Bluejays dominated the second 21-3 to lead 33-22 at the half. Grace Larkins scored 20 points for the Coyotes

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.