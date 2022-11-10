Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at Charlotte a night earlier, rested Lillard, who’d recently missed four games with a right calf strain. But Portland wound up not needing him to improve to 4-1 on its six-game trip and get the best of former Blazers guard CJ McCollum. Zion Williamson scored 29 points and Trey Murphy III added 16 for New Orleans.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.