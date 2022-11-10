Fudd scores 26 as No. 6 UConn beats Northeastern 98-39

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points, leading No. 6 UConn to a season-opening 98-39 victory over Northeastern. Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn’s 18 steals. Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).

