Dejulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58. Dejulius also added six assists for the Bearcats (2-0). Landers Nolley II added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Viktor Lakhin recorded 14 points and was 6-of-7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Tristan Enaruna finished with 15 points and three steals for the Vikings (0-2).

