Butler scores 35, Heat hold off Hornets 117-112 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, and the Miami Heat wasted a 15-point lead before rallying to beat Charlotte 117-112 in overtime, sending the Hornets to a seventh consecutive loss. Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Duncan Robinson scored 14 for the Heat. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points for Charlotte, which got 22 from Terry Rozier and 16 from Jaden McDaniels.

