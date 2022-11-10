HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 21 points as SFA beat Gardner-Webb 86-71. The Runnin’ Bulldogs were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points.

