MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wales head coach Robert Page has dismissed concerns about Gareth Bale’s fitness after including the former Real Madrid forward in his World Cup squad. Bale will captain his country in Qatar which is the first time it has qualified for the tournament since 1958. Bale is Wales’ biggest hope despite enduring an injury-disrupted season in MLS with Los Angeles FC.

