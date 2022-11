SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl had 22 points each and Keldon Johnson added 16 for the Spurs.

