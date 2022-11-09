French prosecutors raid 2023 Rugby World Cup headquarters

PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. The chief executive was fired last month following a separate investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.