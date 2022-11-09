Eagles, New York teams off to NFL’s most surprising starts

The Eagles, Jets, Giants and Seahawks are among the biggest surprise success stories at the midway point of the NFL season. Within that group, only the Eagles had a winning record and made the playoffs last season. Philadelphia has stunned the league with its undefeated start. Seatte and the New York teams are on pace to make the playoffs in seasons when few predicted them to contend. They’re thriving with rosters that lack star power, although some of their young players are on their way.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.