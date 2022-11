MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks’ net, stopping 22 shots.

