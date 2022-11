OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Jack Studnicka, Brock Boeser, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, and Connor Garland had two assists. Spencer Martin had 37 saves. Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Travis Hamonic scored for Ottawa, which has lost six straight. Cam Talbot had 22 saves.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.