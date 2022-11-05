Travis’ 3 TD passes help Florida State rout Miami 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime. Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards before being removed early in the fourth quarter. Florida State exceeded 200 yards rushing for the fourth straight game with 225. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke re-aggravated an injury to his right throwing shoulder early in the second quarter. He returned for the next drive but left for good after another errant pass missed its target.

