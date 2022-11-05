Tearful Pique bids farewell as Barcelona beats Almería 2-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong scored to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Almería in veteran defender Gerard Pique’s last game at Camp Nou. Robert Lewandowski missed an early penalty before Dembélé opened the scoring in the 48th minute and De Jong put the result beyond doubt against the outclassed Almería in the 62nd. The 35-year-old Pique is a World Cup winner with Spain and three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona. He made the unexpected announcement this week that this would be the final home game of his 14-year career. He received a standing ovation when substituted in the final minutes.

