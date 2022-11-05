No. 4 Michigan rallies in 2nd half to blitz Rutgers 52-17

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 4 Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17. Blake Corum had two short touchdown runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan improved to 9-0 and matched its best start since 2016. The Scarlet Knights fell to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten in losing their 36th straight game to a ranked opponent.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.