Mississippi State tops Auburn 39-33 in overtime
R0BBIE FAULK
The Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Jo’Quavious Marks ran for a 6 yard touchdown in overtime and Mississippi State beat Auburn 39-33 in the Tigers’ first game since the firing of coach Bryan Harsin. The Bulldogs blew a 24-3 lead and watched as the Tigers outscored them 27-6 in the second half. But Mississippi State wound up handing Auburn its fifth consecutive loss, this time under interim coach and former Tigers running back Carnell Williams. Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott’s career passing yards and touchdowns record in the first quarter