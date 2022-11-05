Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101

DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets, who shot 53 of 87 (60.9%) and remained unbeaten in four games at home this season. Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and Devin Vassell 20 for the Spurs, who lost their third in a row.

