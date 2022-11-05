Fordham beats Bucknell 59-17 with 5 DeMorat TD passes

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns, to four different receivers, and Fordham routed Bucknell 59-17. DeMorat increased his school and Patriot League records, reaching 43 passing touchdowns this season. The old record was 35 by Fordham’s Mike Nebrich in 2013. Fordham scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 24-3 lead at halftime. The Rams also scored the final 28 points of the game for a 42-point victory. Fotis Kokosioulis had team-highs of 12 receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns for Fordham. DeMorat longest TD went for 37 yards to MJ Wright and Kokosioulis added a 31-yarder to begin the fourth-quarter run.

