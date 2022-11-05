EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. Qatar has increasingly marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts, from traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions. Qataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. Camel racing is popular as well, while Indians and those from southeast Asia enjoy cricket. Outside of the World Cup, Qatar has hosted other major sporting events, including the Diamond League and even the first Formula One race last year.

